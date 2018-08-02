Ramaphosa declares special official funeral for UCT's Bongani Mayosi
Professor Bongani Mayosi committed suicide last Friday after battling depression for two years.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special provincial official funeral for the late University of Cape Town (UCT) Professor Bongani Mayosi.
The South African cardiologist committed suicide last Friday after battling depression for two years.
Professor Mayosi was the Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at the UCT and was also an A-rated National Research Foundation researcher.
The president has instructed that the national flag be flown at half-mast in the Western Cape on the day of his funeral, on 4 August.
Mayosi was a pioneer in research on heart disease in developing countries.
In 2009, he was awarded with the Order of Mapungubwe, the country’s highest honour.
The Department of Health has described Mayosi as “a transformational leader and change agent who had great dreams for public health”.
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has said he is devastated by the professor’s death, adding that Mayosi is a difficult person to replace.
LISTEN: “We want Dr Mayosi’s passing to save a life’
Additional reporting by Ayanda Nyathi.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
