Rail Safety Regulator grants Prasa temporary safety permit

JOHANNESBURG - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has now been granted a temporary safety permit by the Rail Safety Regulator (RSR).

This is after the regulator did not renew the licence when it expired on 31 July 2018.

It says it's pleased that an agreement has been reached and this will allow the RSR to scrutinise submissions for the renewal of the safety permit application.

There have been concerns about safety on trains and that the trains were operating illegally without a permit.

United National Transport Union’s Sonja Carstens said: “We urgently need the government’s attention to bring the safety concerns to their attention because Prasa is hiding from them. Whenever we speak to the Rail Safety Regulator, we alert them to stuff that they’re not aware of and obviously Prasa is hiding from the Rail Safety Regulator as well.”

The RSR says it had refused to renew Prasa's safety permit because the agency failed to prove its commitment and necessary leadership to run safe operations.

The regulator met with Prasa management last week and conveyed its lack of confidence in the agency.