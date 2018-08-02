Proposed Tobacco Bill will cripple our business - informal traders

The bill proposes banning the display of tobacco products, and the sale of loose cigarettes and the introduction of plain packaging.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Informal Traders Alliance says that the new proposed Tobacco Products Control Bill will have a negative impact on traders.

On Wednesday, the alliance toured the Khayelitsha taxi rank to highlight the potential impact of the bill on informal township trade.

The alliance is calling on the government to exempt informal traders from the provisions in the bill.

The alliance’s Rosheda Muller says that about a third of the average informal traders’ income comes from cigarette sales.

Muller says she finds it unrealistic and senseless that traders who display the products could face a five-year prison sentence.

“Cigarettes bring in up to one-third of their daily income, it’s their survival. We want to be heard as an important business sector.”

Trader Thozama Gwente, who has been running her business for 12 years, says the new proposed bill will cripple their business.

“People have a choice… we can’t stop them from exercising their rights to smoke. And it’s our right also to sell.”

Members of the public have until 8 August to comment on the new bill.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)