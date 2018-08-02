Police raid at MDC Alliance headquarters amounts to harassment - lawyer

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 10°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
Go

Police raid at MDC Alliance headquarters amounts to harassment - lawyer

Sixteen people have been taken to the central Harare Police Station after officers sealed off the office building.

A scuffle broke out after journalists were invited to come into the MDC Alliance headquarters in Harare where police were conducting a search operation. Picture: Masechaba Sefularo/EWN
A scuffle broke out after journalists were invited to come into the MDC Alliance headquarters in Harare where police were conducting a search operation. Picture: Masechaba Sefularo/EWN
50 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A lawyer for the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance says a search and seizure operation at the party’s headquarters in Harare on Thursday afternoon amounts to harassment.

Sixteen people have been taken to the central Harare Police Station after officers sealed off the office building.

On Wednesday, police warned politicians against inciting members of the public following violent clashes between protesters, the army, and police.

A scuffle broke out after journalists were invited to come into the MDC Alliance headquarters where police were conducting a search operation.

Party lawyer Danford Halumani says the officers found nothing incriminating.

“There was nothing that was validated by their search warrant or what they were doing here.”

He says Thursday’s operation amounts to harassment.

“I would say this is plain harassment. In fact, it’s a divergent. People should be focused on the release of the results now.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA