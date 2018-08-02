Police raid at MDC Alliance headquarters amounts to harassment - lawyer

Sixteen people have been taken to the central Harare Police Station after officers sealed off the office building.

CAPE TOWN - A lawyer for the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance says a search and seizure operation at the party’s headquarters in Harare on Thursday afternoon amounts to harassment.

Sixteen people have been taken to the central Harare Police Station after officers sealed off the office building.

On Wednesday, police warned politicians against inciting members of the public following violent clashes between protesters, the army, and police.

A scuffle broke out after journalists were invited to come into the MDC Alliance headquarters where police were conducting a search operation.

[WATCH] #ZimElections2018 A scuffle breaks out as official invites journalists into #MDC Alliance headquarters. Official argues with officers as more of them try to enter the building. MS pic.twitter.com/6R7Bbj1r9x — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 2, 2018

Party lawyer Danford Halumani says the officers found nothing incriminating.

“There was nothing that was validated by their search warrant or what they were doing here.”

He says Thursday’s operation amounts to harassment.

“I would say this is plain harassment. In fact, it’s a divergent. People should be focused on the release of the results now.”

[WATCH] Journalists rush to get shots of #MDC Alliance officials held in police vehicle. MS #ZimElections2018 pic.twitter.com/pXr2K9Q1m3 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 2, 2018

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)