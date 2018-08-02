Popular Topics
Pair arrested after Manenberg hijacking

The suspects forced the man into the boot of his car and drove to Philippi, dropping three of the attackers along the way.

Picture: SAPS.
Picture: SAPS.
16 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Two people have been arrested following a hijacking in Manenberg.

The pair was part of a group of five attackers who held a 32-year-old man at gunpoint in Renoster Road.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning.

They forced him into the boot of his car and drove to Philippi, dropping three of the attackers along the way.

The police's Frederick Van Wyk said: “The police deployed in the area were high-density patrols when they spotted the vehicle with a flat tyre and when they opened the boot of the silver Honda van, the found the 32-year-old victim in there.”

