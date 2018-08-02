Pair arrested after Manenberg hijacking
The suspects forced the man into the boot of his car and drove to Philippi, dropping three of the attackers along the way.
CAPE TOWN - Two people have been arrested following a hijacking in Manenberg.
The pair was part of a group of five attackers who held a 32-year-old man at gunpoint in Renoster Road.
The incident occurred on Thursday morning.
They forced him into the boot of his car and drove to Philippi, dropping three of the attackers along the way.
The police's Frederick Van Wyk said: “The police deployed in the area were high-density patrols when they spotted the vehicle with a flat tyre and when they opened the boot of the silver Honda van, the found the 32-year-old victim in there.”
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.