Nigeria's Buhari to travel to Britain for 10-day's leave
Buhari saw his doctor when he travelled to Britain for four days in May. Adesina gave no further details of the August trip.
ABUJA – Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will take holiday in Britain for 10 days starting on Friday and the vice president will act on his behalf, his spokesperson Femi Adesina said.
Buhari saw his doctor when he travelled to Britain for four days in May. Adesina gave no further details of the August trip.
“It is just a routine vacation,” another spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said by telephone
Last year, Buhari spent five months in London for treatment for an unspecified illness, an absence that prompted many to question his fitness to run a country that is Africa’s top oil producer and one of its biggest economies.
Buhari is running for re-election next February but has faced a series of recent defections from the ruling All Progressive Congress party.
Senate President Bukola Saraki quit on Tuesday to join the opposition People’s Democratic Party and on Wednesday the governor of northern state Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal, did the same.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo acted as interim leader while Buhari was in Britain last year.
Popular in Africa
-
Zimbabwe on knife edge after deadly post-election violence
-
Mnangagwa calls for independent probe into Harare violence
-
ZEC still not ready to release presidential results
-
[VIDEO] Zimbabwe army uses live rounds against protesters
-
Zim police going after MDC Alliance leaders for 'inciting' violence
-
Observers condemn army violence as Zimbabwe awaits election result
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.