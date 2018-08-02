Mnangagwa calls for independent probe into Harare violence
Violent scenes played out in the capital between soldiers and supporters of the opposition MDC Alliance after the ruling Zanu-PF's majority win in parliament.
JOHANNESBURG - JOHANNESBURG - Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called for an independent investigation into the violence in Harare.
He says those responsible for the deadly clashes that broke out in the capital on Wednesday should be brought to justice.
Mnangagwa says that he's talking to leader of the opposition MDC Alliance, Nelson Chamisa in a bid to defuse the situation.
Violent scenes played out in the capital between soldiers and supporters of the MDC Alliance after the ruling Zanu-PF's majority win in parliament.
At least three people were confirmed dead, scores injured while property was destroyed.
Meanwhile, the MDC Alliance's Tendai Biti is expected to hand himself over to the police for questioning.
Biti called a press conference on Tuesday, pronouncing MDC leader Nelson Chamisa as the new president even though presidential results have not been announced.
Police in Zimbabwe confirmed on Wednesday night that they are going after the alliance party leaders, claiming they have incited their members to commit violence.
GALLERY: Zim post-election violent protests
More to follow.
Popular in Africa
-
Zimbabwe on knife edge after deadly post-election violence
-
[VIDEO] Zimbabwe army uses live rounds against protesters
-
Zim police going after MDC Alliance leaders for 'inciting' violence
-
Deadly Zim govt crackdown prompts international calls for restraint
-
[OPINION] Zimbabwe’s historic elections: leopards don’t change their spots
-
[LISTEN] Coltart: Zanu-PF hasn't changed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.