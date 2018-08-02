Mnangagwa calls for independent probe into Harare violence

Violent scenes played out in the capital between soldiers and supporters of the opposition MDC Alliance after the ruling Zanu-PF's majority win in parliament.

JOHANNESBURG - JOHANNESBURG - Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called for an independent investigation into the violence in Harare.

He says those responsible for the deadly clashes that broke out in the capital on Wednesday should be brought to justice.

Mnangagwa says that he's talking to leader of the opposition MDC Alliance, Nelson Chamisa in a bid to defuse the situation.

Violent scenes played out in the capital between soldiers and supporters of the MDC Alliance after the ruling Zanu-PF's majority win in parliament.

At least three people were confirmed dead, scores injured while property was destroyed.

Meanwhile, the MDC Alliance's Tendai Biti is expected to hand himself over to the police for questioning.

Biti called a press conference on Tuesday, pronouncing MDC leader Nelson Chamisa as the new president even though presidential results have not been announced.

Police in Zimbabwe confirmed on Wednesday night that they are going after the alliance party leaders, claiming they have incited their members to commit violence.

