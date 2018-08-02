Mantashe: Implats’ decision to cut jobs careless & in bad faith
Implats announced earlier on Thursday that about 13,000 jobs are on the line as it embarks on a restructuring process.
JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has strongly reacted to Impala Platimum's planned job cuts, saying the platinum producer has demonstrated carelessness and is acting in bad faith.
It says the process will result in some of its shaft being closed in an attempt to restore profitability to its mines.
The mining company says the industry, specifically in Rustenburg, has been under pressure for a number of years.
The Mineral Resources Department’s Nathi Shabangu said they were still in talks with the company and had advised it to consider different options of saving jobs and keeping their operations running.
“The minister has incited that the announcement by Implats is a clear example of a company that is careless ... to implement its predetermined outcome no matter how unworkable that might be.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
