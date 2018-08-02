Malema rifle shooting incident incites black on black violence, says BLF
The BLF says its laid a charge against bodyguard Adriaan Snyman because it believes the gun seen in the video belongs to him.
JOHANNESBURG -The Black First Land First (BLF) movement has opened a case of negligence against a man believed to be Julius Malema's bodyguard who allegedly supplied Malema with an R5 rifle at party festivities at the weekend.
A video has been trending showing Malema discharging a firearm at a rally in East London.
However, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) insists the weapon was not real.
Julius Malema firing a rifle at an EFF rally. pic.twitter.com/IUHxrWc3iX— Modern Day Pantsula (@Thabiso_Dlamini) July 31, 2018
The BLF says its laid a charge against bodyguard Adriaan Snyman because it believes the gun seen in the video belongs to him.
BLF deputy president Zanele Lwana said: “We are also calling upon the conclusion of investigations for the licence. If there is a licence for this firearm to be revoked.”
She says while they are not taking any action against Malema, they believe he incited black on black violence.
“It only acts in fuelling black on black violence. And it only helps in derailing us, making us not focus on the main enemy which are land thefts in this country.”
Meanwhile, Afriforum has laid charges against Malema for discharging a weapon in a public space and possession of a weapon and ammunition without the necessary permission.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.