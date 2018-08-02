Malema rifle shooting incident incites black on black violence, says BLF

The BLF says its laid a charge against bodyguard Adriaan Snyman because it believes the gun seen in the video belongs to him.

JOHANNESBURG -The Black First Land First (BLF) movement has opened a case of negligence against a man believed to be Julius Malema's bodyguard who allegedly supplied Malema with an R5 rifle at party festivities at the weekend.

A video has been trending showing Malema discharging a firearm at a rally in East London.

However, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) insists the weapon was not real.

Julius Malema firing a rifle at an EFF rally. pic.twitter.com/IUHxrWc3iX — Modern Day Pantsula (@Thabiso_Dlamini) July 31, 2018

The BLF says its laid a charge against bodyguard Adriaan Snyman because it believes the gun seen in the video belongs to him.

BLF deputy president Zanele Lwana said: “We are also calling upon the conclusion of investigations for the licence. If there is a licence for this firearm to be revoked.”

She says while they are not taking any action against Malema, they believe he incited black on black violence.

“It only acts in fuelling black on black violence. And it only helps in derailing us, making us not focus on the main enemy which are land thefts in this country.”

Meanwhile, Afriforum has laid charges against Malema for discharging a weapon in a public space and possession of a weapon and ammunition without the necessary permission.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)