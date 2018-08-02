Lotto Results: Wednesday 1 August 2018

EWN brings you Lotto results. Check if you were a winner.

JOHANNESBURG – The winning numbers from the Lotto draw on Wednesday 1 August are as follows:

Lotto: 2, 8, 18, 24, 27, 49 + 10

Lotto Plus 1: 4, 13, 15, 25, 34, 39 + 30

Lotto Plus 2: 9, 13, 23, 25, 26, 45 + 44

For more details visit the National Lottery website.