Liverpool have 'all the ingredients' to win titles - Lallana
The Merseyside outfit have signed four new players in the current transfer window, with Alisson Becker, Xherdan Shaqiri, Naby Keita and Fabinho bolstering the squad.
BENGALURU - Liverpool have assembled a squad with enough skill to end their trophy drought next season, midfielder Adam Lallana has said.
The Merseyside outfit have signed four new players in the current transfer window, with Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker, winger Xherdan Shaqiri, midfielders Naby Keita and Fabinho bolstering the squad.
England international Lallana is eager for the strengthened club to win silverware having come close on several occasions as Liverpool lost the Champions League, Europa League and League Cup finals since Juergen Klopp took charge in 2015.
“I’m delighted to be at a top club like Liverpool that are going to be challenging for trophies again and I’m looking forward to playing for England again,” Lallana told British media.
“For my club, I just want to take the next step now. We’ve been in a few finals that we haven’t been victorious in and that needs to change.
“We’ve got all the ingredients there, the experience we’ve gained and the squad we’ve put together, the signs are really good for us to go the next step.”
Lallana also believes that Liverpool can challenge league champions Manchester City, who embarked on a record-breaking dominant run last season to seal the title.
“Of course, we’re going to be in the pack who want to chase down City,” he added.
“Hopefully, Liverpool and three or four of the other top teams can squeeze a few more points out of City this year and that would make it more interesting.”
Liverpool face West Ham United in their first league fixture on 12 August.
Popular in Sport
-
Soccer headings may damage women's brains more
-
Lions hope its third time lucky as Crusaders eye back-to-back titles
-
Three former European champions progress in qualifiers
-
Ledesma replaces Hourcade as Argentina head coach
-
New Kaizer Chiefs coach Solinas receives work permit
-
Skosan, Brink start for Lions in Super Rugby final
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.