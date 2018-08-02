[LISTEN] Xolani Gwala: I’ve learned people are really good
Radio 702 | He spoke to Talk Radio 702 host Azania Mosaka about his journey with chemotherapy. He says what kept him going was the love and support he received from family, friends and listeners.
JOHANNESBURG - It's been almost a year since Talk Radio 702 host Xolani Gwala graced the airwaves since his diagnoses with colon cancer in September last year.
The renewed broadcaster is back on air to host Afternoon Drive from 15h00 – 18h00 on Talk Radio 702 while Joanne Joseph is away.
Gwala spoke to Azania Mosaka about his journey with chemotherapy and recovery after three operations.
He says he is grateful to be alive and what kept him going was the love and support he received from family, friends and listeners.
“You have no idea, the love, and support from people who have absolutely nothing to do with me. You meet people in hospitals, which is obviously where I spent most of the past year, and they are ill, really ill and they will tell you I pray for you Mr Gwala… I’ve learned that people are really good.”
Listen to the above audio for more.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] #DataMustFall… and Rain is making it happen
-
[LISTEN] The history of SA protests
-
[LISTEN] Coltart: Zanu-PF hasn't changed
-
[LISTEN] Dealing with depression in the workplace
-
[LISTEN] NZ introduces paid leave for domestic violence victims
-
[LISTEN] Is 'black tax' a responsibility or burden?
-
[LISTEN] How car buyers are 'screwed' by dealerships and banks
-
[LISTEN] Herman Mashaba addresses xenophobia claims
-
[LISTEN] Schafer explains reasons behind WC schools liquor Bill
-
[LISTEN] Author Daniel Pink: Timing is really a science
-
[LISTEN] ‘We want Dr Mayosi’s passing to save a life’
-
[LISTEN] Not everything is made in China
-
[LISTEN] Biti: Zim's elections are chaotic
-
[LISTEN] 'Khwezi’s story isn't a political story, it’s a human story'
-
[PITCHSIDE PODCAST] Tough varsity football starts for UKZN, UL and Tuks
-
[LISTEN] Cancer therapy: The good and the bad
-
[PITCHSIDE PODCAST] Previewing the 2018 varsity football season
-
[PITCHSIDE PODCAST] Introducing Varsity Sport
-
[LISTEN] 5 things we must realise about money SA is getting from BRICS
-
[LISTEN] Barriers in accessing safe abortions
-
[LISTEN] ‘Social media a democratiser of information’
-
[PODCAST] Lying in State: The Life Esidimeni Tragedy - Mental health & you
-
[LISTEN] 'It's problematic that Manana's resignation has taken so long'
-
[LISTEN] What China’s investment pledges mean for SA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.