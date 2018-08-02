[LISTEN] Xolani Gwala: I’ve learned people are really good

Radio 702 | He spoke to Talk Radio 702 host Azania Mosaka about his journey with chemotherapy. He says what kept him going was the love and support he received from family, friends and listeners.

JOHANNESBURG - It's been almost a year since Talk Radio 702 host Xolani Gwala graced the airwaves since his diagnoses with colon cancer in September last year.

The renewed broadcaster is back on air to host Afternoon Drive from 15h00 – 18h00 on Talk Radio 702 while Joanne Joseph is away.

Gwala spoke to Azania Mosaka about his journey with chemotherapy and recovery after three operations.

He says he is grateful to be alive and what kept him going was the love and support he received from family, friends and listeners.

“You have no idea, the love, and support from people who have absolutely nothing to do with me. You meet people in hospitals, which is obviously where I spent most of the past year, and they are ill, really ill and they will tell you I pray for you Mr Gwala… I’ve learned that people are really good.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)