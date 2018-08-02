Popular Topics
[LISTEN] The history of SA protests

| Radio 702's Eusebius McKaiser speaks to Lizette Lancaster of the ISS about the history of protests in South Africa and why women around the country embarked on the #TotalShutDown on 1 August.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has become a nation defined by its protests.

Protests can and do bring societal problems to the public eye, in direct and at times in dramatic ways.

Before 1994 there was a clear enemy… we had a thoroughly wicked political system, so all the different protests were geared towards dismantling the behemoth that was the evil apartheid system.

Radio 702's Eusebius McKaiser speaks to Lizette Lancaster of the Institute for Security Studies’ Crime and Justice about the history of protest in South Africa and why women around the country are embarking on the #TotalShutDown against gender-based violence on 1 August.

Lancaster says one must recognise #TotalShutDown movement represents in terms of the 1956 march of women to the Union Buildings.

“This is a very significant day, and it shows that after 50 years and more, very few things have changed for women in South Africa. So, for me, it is about ending the violence against women. It is hopefully something that we can build on in the future.”

For more information listen to the audio above.

