[LISTEN] Tendai Biti denies inciting violence in Zim elections

Tendai Biti, who has aligned the MDC Alliance for the Zimbabwean elections, has previously said the elections have been carried out in a chaotic manner.

JOHANNESBURG - Xolani Gwala, who is standing in for Joanne Joseph, speaks to Tendai Biti, Former Zimbabwe Finance Minister and leader of the People's Democratic Party on the Afternoon Drive.

On Tuesday, he declared at a press conference that MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa had won the election, prompting celebrations outside the party’s headquarters.

Biti was being sought by Zimbabwean police and he offered to hand himself over this afternoon. He claims while this was happening, 15 men attempted to abduct him.

He, however, denies that yesterday’s violent clashes, which led to six people being killed, were incited by statements made by himself and Chamisa.

