[LISTEN] #DataMustFall… and Rain is making it happen

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 10°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
Go

[LISTEN] #DataMustFall… and Rain is making it happen

| Radio 702 presenter Bruce Whitfield talks to Rain CEO Willem Roos about the company and the reception of their product in the market.

JOHANNESBURG - In June, mobile start-up Rain ruffled more than a few feathers when it launched its data-only (i.e. no voice) 4G service in South Africa.

Rain offered data at R50 a gig and no contracts, bundles or monthly fees.

Recently, the mobile start-up made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

It announced it will, on 1 November, “temporarily suspend” the sale of fixed-wireless 4G/LTE products through its partner Internet service providers to “better manage capacity” on its network.

Radio 702 presenter Bruce Whitfield talks to Rain CEO Willem Roos about the company and the reception of their product in the market.

For more information listen to the audio above.

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA