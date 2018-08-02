[LISTEN] #DataMustFall… and Rain is making it happen
Radio 702 | Radio 702 presenter Bruce Whitfield talks to Rain CEO Willem Roos about the company and the reception of their product in the market.
JOHANNESBURG - In June, mobile start-up Rain ruffled more than a few feathers when it launched its data-only (i.e. no voice) 4G service in South Africa.
Rain offered data at R50 a gig and no contracts, bundles or monthly fees.
Recently, the mobile start-up made headlines for all the wrong reasons.
It announced it will, on 1 November, “temporarily suspend” the sale of fixed-wireless 4G/LTE products through its partner Internet service providers to “better manage capacity” on its network.
