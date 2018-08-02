[LISTEN] Coltart: Zanu-PF hasn't changed
CapeTalk | Three people have been killed in Harare as soldiers and police fought running battles with hundreds of protesters, firing live ammunition, teargas and water cannon amid rising tension following Zimbabwe's presidential elections.
CAPE TOWN - CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies speaks to MDC senator David Coltart about the post-election violence in Zimbabwe that erupted on Wednesday afternoon.
Wednesday's the violence, which also saw the destruction of property and bloodshed, has been blamed on supporters of opposition leader Nelson Chamisa.
This is because on Tuesday, one of the MDC Alliance leaders, Tendai Biti, declared at a press conference that Chamisa had won the election, prompting celebrations outside the party’s headquarters.
