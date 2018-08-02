Lions hope its third time lucky as Crusaders eye back-to-back titles

The Crusaders looking to win back-to-back Super Rugby titles for the first time since 2005/06, while the Lions are hoping that they will finally get over the line in their third consecutive attempt.

JOHANNESBURG - The Lions and the Crusaders will contest the 2018 Super Rugby final in Christchurch on Saturday, with the Crusaders looking to win back-to-back titles for the first time since 2005/06, while the Lions are hoping that they will finally get over the line in their third consecutive attempt.

The New Zealand side has been in incredible form this season. They are currently on a 14-match winning streak and have won 20 of the playoff matches they have hosted in Christchurch. Since Scott Robertson took over as coach in 2017, the Crusaders are yet to lose a home Super Rugby match in two seasons and the Lions will have to pray for a miracle to overturn that record.

Swys de Bruin’s men have also had a fantastic season after many thought that the departure of Johann Ackermann to English side Gloucester at the end of last season, that the Lions would fall by the wayside. They have done quite the opposite and have dazzled all in sundry this season with some great attacking play.

The Lions have scored 87 tries this season, one more than their final opponents. They have also carried the ball 2,100 times, which is testament to their ball-in-hand approach. Hooker Malcom Marx has scored 11 of the 87 tries, which is the highest of any forward in the competition.

KEY MATCH-UPS:

Richie Mo’unga vs Elton Jantjies: These two flyhalves have had stellar seasons, more particularly Mo’unga who has been touted as an All Black for the upcoming Rugby Championship has been in impressive form with his dynamism on attack.

Mo’unga will be up against an experienced campaigner in Springbok Elton Jantjies, who will be eager to silence many a critic should he inspire his side to a Super Rugby win over the more fancied Crusaders.

Franco Mostert vs Sam Whitelock: The forward battle will be fiercely contested in the set pieces where Franco Mostert and Sam Whitelock will be instrumental in. The class and experience of All Black Whitelock, who has a cabinet full of trophies, including two World Cup titles, will be telling in the defending champions bid to successfully retain the trophy in Christchurch.

Mostert’s work rate on and off the ball for the Lions has been incredible and he has had to lead the side for much of the season due to the absence of Warren Whiteley because of injury.

The Bok lineout general has won 84 lineouts, a season-high for any player and has been instrumental in creating a great attacking weapon in the lineout for which guys like Malcom Marx have benefited from off the back of the rolling maul.