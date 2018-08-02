Popular Topics
Go

Ledesma replaces Hourcade as Argentina head coach

Former Test hooker Mario Ledesma has replaced Daniel Hourcade as Argentina’s new head coach ahead of this year’s Rugby Championship campaign.

Former Argentina hooker Mario Ledesma will take charge of the National side. Picture: Twitter/@lospumas
Former Argentina hooker Mario Ledesma will take charge of the National side. Picture: Twitter/@lospumas
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former Test hooker Mario Ledesma has replaced Daniel Hourcade as Argentina’s new head coach ahead of this year’s Rugby Championship campaign.

Ledesma is elevated to the position on the back of an impressive first season as Jaguares head coach. In this past Super Rugby season, Ledesma took the Jaguares to four straight wins in Australasia, the first time the Argentine franchise achieved the feat.

Ledesma also led the Jaguares to a first-ever playoff appearance, when they lost to the Lions in the quarterfinal at Ellis Park.

Ledesma has international rugby coaching experience, having being part of Australia coach Michael Cheika's coaching staff at the Wallabies.

