Land expropriation: 'Farmers are part of finding solution'

Forestry and Fisheries Minister Senzeni Zokwana said his department will provide extensive support to ensure agricultural production is not affected.

Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Minister Senzeni Zokwana . Picture: GCIS
Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Minister Senzeni Zokwana . Picture: GCIS
5 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Senzeni Zokwana says there's no need to “panic” about the discourse on land expropriation without compensation.

Speaking at Parliament on Thursday, Zokwana said his department will provide extensive support to ensure agricultural production is not affected.

The minister says a new, younger generation of farmers is needed.

He says his department will take its lead from the outcome of the process on land expropriation.

But he’s adamant food security won’t be threatened.

“The call is on farmers, those who are producing food, not to panic but to make sure that they participate in processes. They are part of finding a solution.”

He says solid support programmes will be rolled out, and beneficiaries will be provided with extensive training so that agricultural production is not undermined.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

