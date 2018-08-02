Kris Jenner encourages fans to have breast checks

Jenner, whose mother MJ previously battled breast cancer, underwent a mammogram and urged others to follow her lead because early detection of the disease can save lives.

The 62-year-old reality star - whose mother MJ previously battled breast cancer - underwent a mammogram on Wednesday and urged others to follow her lead because early detection of the disease can save lives.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star later revealed she had undergone further thorough testing, explaining to her followers there were other options available to detect breast cancer.

Meanwhile, Jenner - who has Kourtney (39), Kim (37), Khloe (34) and Rob (31), with late ex-husband Robert Kardashian and Kendall (22) and Kylie (20) with second former spouse Caitlyn Jenner - recently opened up about how much she regretted being unfaithful to her first husband.

She said: "I married Robert when I was 22 years old and I had gotten pregnant on my honeymoon. I had the happiest life you could've dreamt about. But when you're in something, sometimes people think the grass is always greener and that was, like, what I think I went through at some point.

"[It's] nothing I'm proud of. When I look back on it now, probably one of my biggest regrets in my life is that that marriage fell apart."