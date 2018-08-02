Kris Jenner encourages fans to have breast checks

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 10°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
Go

Kris Jenner encourages fans to have breast checks

Jenner, whose mother MJ previously battled breast cancer, underwent a mammogram and urged others to follow her lead because early detection of the disease can save lives.

Kris Jenner. Picture: Getty Images/AFP.
Kris Jenner. Picture: Getty Images/AFP.
2 hours ago

LONDON - Kris Jenner has urged her fans to undertake regular mammograms.

The 62-year-old reality star - whose mother MJ previously battled breast cancer - underwent a mammogram on Wednesday and urged others to follow her lead because early detection of the disease can save lives.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star later revealed she had undergone further thorough testing, explaining to her followers there were other options available to detect breast cancer.

Meanwhile, Jenner - who has Kourtney (39), Kim (37), Khloe (34) and Rob (31), with late ex-husband Robert Kardashian and Kendall (22) and Kylie (20) with second former spouse Caitlyn Jenner - recently opened up about how much she regretted being unfaithful to her first husband.

She said: "I married Robert when I was 22 years old and I had gotten pregnant on my honeymoon. I had the happiest life you could've dreamt about. But when you're in something, sometimes people think the grass is always greener and that was, like, what I think I went through at some point.

"[It's] nothing I'm proud of. When I look back on it now, probably one of my biggest regrets in my life is that that marriage fell apart."

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA