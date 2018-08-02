Kensington man shot dead outside hospital

The shooting occurred shortly after noon on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been shot dead outside the Kensington Day Hospital.

Details remain sketchy.

Police are on the scene.

The Kensington Community Policing Forum's Cheslyn Steenberg said: “The Kensington CPF strongly condemns the shooting of a male person in front of the Kensington Day Hospital this afternoon. The person has been declared dead on the scene. And as the CPF, we wish to convey our sincere condolences to the family.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)