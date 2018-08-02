Joburg building evacuated as fire breaks out

the building has been evacuated and no injuries or fatalities have been reported.

JOHANNESBURG – A fire has broken out at a building at the end of Commissioner Street.

Emergency Service's Robert Mulaudzi says: “We responded to a fire incident in Joburg CBD and the cause of the fire is still the subject of an investigation.

“However, we just want to urge our residents to continue to look after any heating devices at home which might cause fire incidents like this one.”