James Ngcobo: Ntshona was one of the finest actors SA has ever produced

The well-respected theatre great and anti-apartheid activist Winston Ntshona died on Thursday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - South African actor and playwright Winston Ntshona has died at the age of 76.

It's understood he has been ill for eight years.

Ntshona worked alongside fellow playwrights and actors Athol Fugard and John Kani on several occasions.

Market Theatre artistic director James Ngcobo says Ntshona was one of the finest actors South Africa has ever produced.

“In his later life, he was so beautiful in terms of his love of mentorship. And then when you also think of the fact that now it’s 43 years ago since him and John Kani won their Tonies for the production of ‘Sizwe Banzi Is Dead’”

I actually am numb. My uncle, and absolute inspiration. The reason I changed careers to pursue my calling. I made a promise to you last year, that I will bring home the oscar to add to your wall of fame. I've never been more determined. RIP Nkomo #WinstonNtshona pic.twitter.com/xOrTMhRHD0 — Nambitha Ben-Mazwi (@LadyNam_BM) August 2, 2018

Legendary South African actor/activist/writer Winston Ntshona has died - seen here with his frequent collaborator John Kani. They shared a Tony Award, were paired in The Wild Geese. #WinstonNtshona #RIP pic.twitter.com/5teIL9WPRd — Eddie Love (@EddieLove44) August 2, 2018

RIP Theatre legend,Tata #WinstonNtshona , Blessed to have once stood in the presence of your colossal wings and light. Rest in power. pic.twitter.com/XT1hyOHx6P — Buhle Ngaba (@buhlengaba) August 2, 2018

