James Ngcobo: Ntshona was one of the finest actors SA has ever produced

The well-respected theatre great and anti-apartheid activist Winston Ntshona died on Thursday morning.

Winston Ntshona. Picture: Twitter
Winston Ntshona. Picture: Twitter
14 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South African actor and playwright Winston Ntshona has died at the age of 76.

The well-respected theatre great and anti-apartheid activist died on Thursday morning.

It's understood he has been ill for eight years.

Ntshona worked alongside fellow playwrights and actors Athol Fugard and John Kani on several occasions.

Market Theatre artistic director James Ngcobo says Ntshona was one of the finest actors South Africa has ever produced.

“In his later life, he was so beautiful in terms of his love of mentorship. And then when you also think of the fact that now it’s 43 years ago since him and John Kani won their Tonies for the production of ‘Sizwe Banzi Is Dead’”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

