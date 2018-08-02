Xolani Gwala receives warm welcome back on radio
Radio 702 presenter Xolani Gwala will be filling in for Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive while she is away.
JOHANNESBURG - Fans of Talk Radio 702 host Xolani Gwala have responded to his return to the airwaves with heartfelt messages on social media.
Gwala went on Azania Mosaka's show to announce his return. He will be filling in for Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive while she is away.
He also spoke about his battle with cancer and his recovery.
LISTEN: Interview with Xolani Gwala
Gwala also took to his Twitter account to make the announcement. Here's how some fans and listeners have responded.
#XolaniGwala is proof that miracles are true. Persevere and you can conquer every situation. Good to hear the man on @Radio702 again. 🙌— Sesona Ngqakamba (@Sesona_Ngqaks) August 2, 2018
Welcome back Xolani Gwala. Your a real fighter XG— ntshembo (@Ntshembo_Vuma) August 2, 2018
Graat to hear @gwalax Xolani Gwala back on my radio on @Radio702. Welcome back Baba— Ndumiso Mazibuko (@PastorNdumiso) August 2, 2018
Sibonga ukubuya kwa Xolani Gwala emsakazweni.— Nthati (@_NthatiMofokeng) August 2, 2018
So good to hear your voice again!!You sound good - may you get stronger by the day🙏🏽 🙌🏽 #XolaniGwala— Dorah Sitole (@dorahlydia) August 2, 2018
Just arrived in Jozi, I tune in to 702 and Xolani Gwala is on the radio. He’s on the radio guys! Mphephethwa, Khilane, Nkondlwane, Nzimande , Majiya, Mantshinga. I’m so happy. Oh wow!!!— Siphiwe Moyo (@SiphiweMoyo) August 2, 2018
Welcome back Xolani. It’s so good to hear your voice😀 #XolaniGwala— RipMamaWinnie🇲🇼🇿🇦 (@fifi_goddess) August 2, 2018
Just heard the AWESOME news that @gwalax will be back on my radio this afternoon! Wena I'm so happy! You have been in my thoughts for so long, I am rejoicing! #702AfternoonDrive #XolaniGwala— Dionne de Villiers Smith (@scoobygiles) August 2, 2018
It is FANTASTIC to hear your voice @gwalax ❤️ Welcome back #xolanigwala— Lauren Campbell (@lauren0campbell) August 2, 2018
“When I look back to about 6-7 months ago... I shouldn’t be here.” - Xolani Gwala on our radios again 😭😩😭😩😭— ANDILE NDLOVU (@Vida15) August 2, 2018
"My name is Xolani Gwala." pic.twitter.com/JBg0XYx16C— S'thembile Cele (@SthembileCel) August 2, 2018
Welcome back on the Radio Xolani Gwala,seeing you and hearing your voice always brings the good old days when you were on Asikhulume, you are 🔝— OptiMessitic (@BruceMathers08) August 2, 2018
