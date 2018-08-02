Impala Platinum says could sell some of its operations
The mining company announced restructuring plans today that that could lead to thousands of jobs losses.
JOHANNESBURG – Impala Platinum says it could sell some of the shafts that it plans to close if buyers can be found.
The mining company announced restructuring plans on Thursday that that could lead to thousands of jobs losses.
South Africa’s platinum industry is grappling with rising costs and weak prices for the precious metal.
The mining company says the industry, specifically in Rustenburg, has been under pressure for several years.
Impala platinum's Johan Theron says, unfortunately, this means jobs losses, with 1,500 on the line for now.
“Over the next two years or so, we’re looking at contracting that operation from 11 operations or underground mines to six and with that, we’ll obviously be working with our social partners to see how best that can be achieved.
“But the nature of these things are that there are always jobs that are impacted.”
Popular in Business
-
Parly committee removes controversial clause in National Credit Amendment Bill
-
Platinum miner Implats says to slash 13,000 jobs
-
Proposed Tobacco Bill will cripple our business - informal traders
-
SAA could see group structure changes as govt considers study recommendations
-
Apple's ride to $1 trillion - The magic number that gets it there
-
Huawei overtakes Apple as world No 2 smartphone seller
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.