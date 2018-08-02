Hundreds of mourners celebrate life of Professor Bongani Mayosi

The internationally renowned cardiologist died last Friday at the age of 51.

CAPE TOWN - Hundreds of people have on Thursday gathered at the University of Cape Town (UCT) for a memorial service for the late Professor Bongani Mayosi.

The internationally renowned cardiologist died last Friday at the age of 51. He committed suicide.

There were laughs, tears, joy, and sadness in the auditorium as many paid tribute to the late Mayosi.

#RememberingMayosi Family, Friends and colleagues are gathered at the memorial service of Professor Bongani Mayosi. GLS pic.twitter.com/XhN3L0DPN1 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 2, 2018

Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa says he was a remarkable individual who deeply cared for the sick.

“The fact that he started medical school at the age of 16 after completing his second year. He broke from normal studies and went to do research. By the time the class completed in 1989 he was just exceptional.”

UCT vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng says Mayosi inspired not only students but also staff and medical professionals.

Mayosi will be laid to rest in Cape Town on Saturday.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)