Harare tense tonight ahead of presidential results announcement
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission announced that it will make public the presidential election results at 10 pm on Thursday evening.
HARARE - As Zimbabweans await the announcement of who their next president will be, Police say they have a security plan in place to deal with any possible reactions to the news and that the plan includes the deployment of the army.
This is despite the death toll from Wednesday’s violence increasing to six partly because the army used excessive force by beating up civilians and firing live ammunition at protesters.
The Police’s Charity Charamba says the situation in the country, especially here in the capital of Harare, remains tense.
“The police and other security services are firmly on the ground monitoring and patrolling Harare CBD and other surrounding areas with a view of maintaining law and order.”
But that security arrangement includes the deployment of the army.
Charamba was asked whether government is not concerned that there may be more deaths.
“When the army is deployed they will carry their orders under the command of the Zimbabwe Republic Police.”
The police say 26 people have been arrested including eight opposition MDC Alliance officials.
Fourteen people have been injured so far.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
