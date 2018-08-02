Popular Topics
Greek giants Olympiacos make huge bid for Bafana star Zungu

Before moving abroad Zungu plied his trade with Pretoria University before making the move to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Bafana Bafana midfielder Bongani Zungu. Picture: www.safa.net.
Bafana Bafana midfielder Bongani Zungu. Picture: www.safa.net.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Greek side Olympiacos have reportedly made a staggering R108 million bid to Amiens for Bafana Bafana’s Bongani Zungu.

According to a report on TimesLive, Zungu could be reunited with his former Vitoria Guimaraes coach Pedro Martins who spent the season with Zungu in Portugal before the player moved to Amiens at the beginning of last season.

Before moving abroad Zungu plied his trade with Pretoria University before making the move to Mamelodi Sundowns.

If Zungu’s move to Olympiacos comes to fruition, the 25-year-old would be the second most expensive South African transfer after Benni McCarthy’s move from Celta Vigo in Spain to FC Porto in Portugal.

