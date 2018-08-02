-
Greek giants Olympiacos make huge bid for Bafana star ZunguSport
-
Winger Ashton recalled to England squadSport
-
Murray happy to come through hardcourt testsSport
-
Liverpool have 'all the ingredients' to win titles - LallanaSport
Rail Safety Regulator grants Prasa temporary safety permitLocal
-
Eskom offers investors up to $1.5bn of 10-year bonds - sourceBusiness
-
Impala Platinum warns of further job losses if restructuring plan failsBusiness
-
[LISTEN] #DataMustFall… and Rain is making it happenBusiness
-
Ethiopia reform push faces major snag - red tapeAfrica
-
Impala Platinum says could sell some of its operationsBusiness
Greek giants Olympiacos make huge bid for Bafana star Zungu
Before moving abroad Zungu plied his trade with Pretoria University before making the move to Mamelodi Sundowns.
JOHANNESBURG - Greek side Olympiacos have reportedly made a staggering R108 million bid to Amiens for Bafana Bafana’s Bongani Zungu.
According to a report on TimesLive, Zungu could be reunited with his former Vitoria Guimaraes coach Pedro Martins who spent the season with Zungu in Portugal before the player moved to Amiens at the beginning of last season.
Before moving abroad Zungu plied his trade with Pretoria University before making the move to Mamelodi Sundowns.
If Zungu’s move to Olympiacos comes to fruition, the 25-year-old would be the second most expensive South African transfer after Benni McCarthy’s move from Celta Vigo in Spain to FC Porto in Portugal.
