Grant beneficiaries urged to make use of Sassa, Sapo agents

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 10°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
Go

Grant beneficiaries urged to make use of Sassa, Sapo agents

On Wednesday, the South African Post Office (Sapo) started making the first grant payments since its partnership with Sassa.

FILE: New Sassa cards. Picture: OfficialSASSA/Twitter.
FILE: New Sassa cards. Picture: OfficialSASSA/Twitter.
57 minutes ago

JOHANNEBSURG - South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa) says beneficiaries who are having problems accessing their money should make use of the agents deployed at cash paypoints.

On Wednesday, the South African Post Office (Sapo) started making the first grant payments since its partnership with Sassa.

However, there were a few glitches.

Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu is visiting cash paypoints in the Vaal on Thursday to evaluate the state of readiness before the transition in payment systems.

Sassa's Paseka Letsatsi said: “One of the problems we picked up is that some of the beneficiaries’ pins were disabled, but we managed to request intervention so they can reset the pin.

"We want to appeal to our people that if they experience the problem, they must be able to raise it with Sassa or Sapo staff and the matter should be resolved there.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA