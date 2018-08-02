Grant beneficiaries urged to make use of Sassa, Sapo agents

On Wednesday, the South African Post Office (Sapo) started making the first grant payments since its partnership with Sassa.

JOHANNEBSURG - South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa) says beneficiaries who are having problems accessing their money should make use of the agents deployed at cash paypoints.

However, there were a few glitches.

Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu is visiting cash paypoints in the Vaal on Thursday to evaluate the state of readiness before the transition in payment systems.

Sassa's Paseka Letsatsi said: “One of the problems we picked up is that some of the beneficiaries’ pins were disabled, but we managed to request intervention so they can reset the pin.

"We want to appeal to our people that if they experience the problem, they must be able to raise it with Sassa or Sapo staff and the matter should be resolved there.”