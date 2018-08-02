Fresh outbreak of Ebola fever reported in Congo
The four confirmed cases of the deadly haemorrhagic disease come days after the Democratic Republic of Congo declared an end to the Ebola outbreak in the northeast.
PRETORIA - A fresh outbreak of Ebola fever has been reported in conflict-torn eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
The four confirmed cases of the deadly haemorrhagic disease come days after the DRC declared an end to the Ebola outbreak in the northeast that killed 33 people.
Without saying exactly when, Congolese authorities say 20 people have already died from haemorrhagic fevers in and around Mangina, a densely populated town about 100km from the Ugandan border.
A team of 12 experts from Congo’s health ministry will on Thursday arrive in the city of Beni about 30km away.
World Health Organisation chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, says supplies and equipment have started moving in.
Efforts to contain the virus could be complicated by security problems.
At least 1,000 civilians have been killed by armed groups and government soldiers around Beni since 2014, and the wider region of North Kivu holds over one million displaced people.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Africa
-
Zimbabwe on knife edge after deadly post-election violence
-
Mnangagwa calls for independent probe into Harare violence
-
[VIDEO] Zimbabwe army uses live rounds against protesters
-
Zim police going after MDC Alliance leaders for 'inciting' violence
-
Deadly Zim govt crackdown prompts international calls for restraint
-
[LISTEN] Coltart: Zanu-PF hasn't changed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.