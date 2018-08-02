Fresh outbreak of Ebola fever reported in Congo

The four confirmed cases of the deadly haemorrhagic disease come days after the Democratic Republic of Congo declared an end to the Ebola outbreak in the northeast.

PRETORIA - A fresh outbreak of Ebola fever has been reported in conflict-torn eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The four confirmed cases of the deadly haemorrhagic disease come days after the DRC declared an end to the Ebola outbreak in the northeast that killed 33 people.

Without saying exactly when, Congolese authorities say 20 people have already died from haemorrhagic fevers in and around Mangina, a densely populated town about 100km from the Ugandan border.

A team of 12 experts from Congo’s health ministry will on Thursday arrive in the city of Beni about 30km away.

World Health Organisation chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, says supplies and equipment have started moving in.

Efforts to contain the virus could be complicated by security problems.

At least 1,000 civilians have been killed by armed groups and government soldiers around Beni since 2014, and the wider region of North Kivu holds over one million displaced people.

