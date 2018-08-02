Fresh outbreak of Ebola fever reported in Congo

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 10°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
Go

Fresh outbreak of Ebola fever reported in Congo

The four confirmed cases of the deadly haemorrhagic disease come days after the Democratic Republic of Congo declared an end to the Ebola outbreak in the northeast.

FILE: New Ebola outbreak has been declared in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Picture: @WHOAFRO/Twitter
FILE: New Ebola outbreak has been declared in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Picture: @WHOAFRO/Twitter
3 hours ago

PRETORIA - A fresh outbreak of Ebola fever has been reported in conflict-torn eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The four confirmed cases of the deadly haemorrhagic disease come days after the DRC declared an end to the Ebola outbreak in the northeast that killed 33 people.

Without saying exactly when, Congolese authorities say 20 people have already died from haemorrhagic fevers in and around Mangina, a densely populated town about 100km from the Ugandan border.

A team of 12 experts from Congo’s health ministry will on Thursday arrive in the city of Beni about 30km away.

World Health Organisation chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, says supplies and equipment have started moving in.

Efforts to contain the virus could be complicated by security problems.

At least 1,000 civilians have been killed by armed groups and government soldiers around Beni since 2014, and the wider region of North Kivu holds over one million displaced people.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA