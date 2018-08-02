French rappers brawl in Paris airport, disrupting flights
A border police spokesman said the two artists had been arrested along with nine others from their entourages.
PARIS – A punch-up between two rival French rappers that descended into a mass brawl in the departure lounge of Paris’ Orly airport on Wednesday forced the brief closure of one terminal and caused flight delays.
Some passengers scurried for safety while others took videos on their cell phones as rappers Booba and Kaaris and their minders swung punches and lashed out with kicks and crashed through cosmetics stands in a duty-free shop, videos on social media showed.
A border police spokesperson said the two artists had been arrested along with nine others from their entourages.
ADP, which manages Orly, said in a statement on Twitter that the airport’s terminal one was temporarily shut following a passenger dispute.
Booba, whose name is Elie Yaffa, has been involved in disputes with other singers on the French hip-hop scene in the past.
He worked with Kaaris in the early stages of his career, the two collaborated on a song called Kalash in 2012, before relations soured between the two men.
A spokesperson for ADP confirmed that some flights had been delayed as a result of the punch-up.
WATCH: French rappers brawl at airport
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.