Ex-crime intelligence officer Morris Tshabalala granted bail
PRETORIA - Former Crime Intelligence officer Morris Tshabalala has been granted bail in the Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria because the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) investigating officer’s credibility has been called into question.
Tshabalala, also known as Captain KGB, was arrested in January for allegedly defrauding the Crime Intelligence Secret Service account.
The Ipid official linked to the case, Cedrick Nkabinde, was recently suspended after making damning allegations against the watchdog Crime Intelligence Secret Service body boss Robert McBride.
Nkabinde has been accused of accepting a position within the police in exchange for an affidavit implicating McBride in wrongdoing.
Tshabalala’s attorney has told the court that Nkabinde claimed in a phone call that his client should be released on bail because the case against him is politically motivated.
Tshabalala then submitted an affidavit refuting the claims but did not arrive at court on Thursday to testify in support of his affidavit.
The State prosecutor then conceded that Nkabinde could not be trusted and that his credibility was questionable.
This was the second time Tshabalala was applying for bail; his freedom was denied earlier this year based on the strength of Nkabinde’s evidence.
With questions now surrounding the investigating officer’s credibility, the magistrate granted Tshabalala bail of R2,000.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
