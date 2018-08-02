Eskom offers investors up to $1.5bn of 10-year bonds - source

Eskom says it was planning a foreign bond sale and that the firm’s chief executive and Treasury team were currently on a road show overseas meeting with investors.

JOHANNESBURG - Struggling state-owned power firm Eskom offered investors up to $1.5 billion of 10-year bonds on Thursday, a source familiar with the matter said.

Separately, Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said Eskom was planning a foreign bond sale and that the firm’s chief executive and Treasury team were currently on a road show overseas meeting with investors.