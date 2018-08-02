EC father who accidentally shot baby (1) charged with murder
Police say the 45-year-old man was getting ready for shooting practice when the rifle discharged unexpectedly.
CAPE TOWN - An Addo game ranger who accidentally shot his one-year-old foster child has been charged with her murder.
Police say the 45-year-old man was getting ready for shooting practice when the rifle discharged unexpectedly.
The incident occurred in Paterson in June. The rifle was slung over the ranger's shoulder. His wife was standing nearby. She was holding their one-year-old foster child.
According to police, the father took the rifle off his shoulder to remove rounds from the chamber. That's when tragedy struck.
A shot went off and the bullet hit his spouse and their little girl. The toddler was killed and the woman was wounded in the arm.
A police investigation culminated with the ranger arrested on Wednesday and he has now been formally charged with murder, attempted murder and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.
The accused has since been granted bail and the case resumes later this month.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.