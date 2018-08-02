EC father who accidentally shot baby (1) charged with murder

Police say the 45-year-old man was getting ready for shooting practice when the rifle discharged unexpectedly.

CAPE TOWN - An Addo game ranger who accidentally shot his one-year-old foster child has been charged with her murder.

The incident occurred in Paterson in June. The rifle was slung over the ranger's shoulder. His wife was standing nearby. She was holding their one-year-old foster child.

According to police, the father took the rifle off his shoulder to remove rounds from the chamber. That's when tragedy struck.

A shot went off and the bullet hit his spouse and their little girl. The toddler was killed and the woman was wounded in the arm.

A police investigation culminated with the ranger arrested on Wednesday and he has now been formally charged with murder, attempted murder and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The accused has since been granted bail and the case resumes later this month.

