Deadly Zim govt crackdown prompts international calls for restraint
The United Nations and the UK have both expressed concern about the violence, in which three people were killed after troops opened fire.
JOHANNESBURG - The government crackdown in Zimbabwe after Monday’s elections has prompted international calls for restraint.
The United Nations and former colonial power, the UK, have both expressed concern about the violence, in which three people were killed after troops opened fire.
Parliamentary results have given victory to the ruling Zanu-PF party, in the first vote since the ouster of former ruler Robert Mugabe.
But the opposition says Zanu-PF rigged the election.
The result of the presidential election has yet to be declared.
The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance insist its candidate, Nelson Chamisa, beat incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Home Affairs Minister Obert Mpofu says authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation.
“Zimbabwe’s police and other security institutions will remain on high alert and continue to monitor the security situation in the country.”
VIDEO: Zimbabwe army uses live rounds against protesters
VIOLENT PROTEST
Police in Zimbabwe have confirmed three people have died from Wednesday's violent protests.
Hundreds of opposition MDC Alliance supporters marched through the streets of Harare, destroying property and barricading roads with rocks and burning tires.
They were protesting against the election results that confirmed Zanu-PF as a majority party in parliament.
Blood could be seen on the streets of Zimbabwe after police used live ammunition on civilians and protesters who accused the electoral commission of rigging results.
Members of the media have also been assaulted and some had their equipment broken.
[IN PICTURES] #ZimElections2018 The man on the ground writhes in pain as he is injured during clashes between civilians and the army erupt in #Harare, #Zimbabwe. Chaotic scenes continue to play out here. 📷 @ThomHolder pic.twitter.com/iWevk8rbmu— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 1, 2018
GALLERY: Zim post-election violent protests
[WATCH] #ZimElections2018 Now police in the streets. MS pic.twitter.com/PfmCbvF5Yw— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 1, 2018
Additional reporting by Clement Manyathela.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
