CT rainfall below long-term average

CAPE TOWN - Rainfall over the next few weeks is crucial to determine whether Cape Town will get relief from the water crisis.

That's according to University of Cape Town (UCT) researcher Kevin Winter who has warned July rainfall was below average.

According to the South African Weather Service, rainfall at the Kirstenbosch, Molteno, Observatory and Cape Town Airport weather stations, are all below the long-term average.

The Weather Service says the long-term rain average for the Kirstenbosch station in July is 216 millimetres.

This year it was 188.8 The long-term average for the Cape Town airport is 84 millimetres. This July it was 49.

Water expert Winter says June was above average.

“The fact is, our weather patterns are being disrupted. Normal weather conditions [and] and rainfall patterns that we expected to have in June-July have not materialised.”

Winter says experts are more interested in October as it marks the end of the hydrological year.

“We want to know what rainfall looks like when we get to that particular point because at that moment the dams start to turn. Less rainfall and more water is going to be demanded.”

