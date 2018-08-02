CT police arrest man for possession of abalone
After searching his vehicle police found 1,522 units of shucked abalone valued at R760,000.
CAPE TOWN - A man has been arrested in Goodwood, Cape Town, for the possession of abalone worth R760,000.
Following an intelligence-driven investigation, a joint operation was conducted by Crime Intelligence and the Flying Squad in Goodwood on Wednesday morning.
Police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk says: “Upon searching the vehicle, numerous plastic bags containing shucked abalone were found covered with building plastic sheets in the boot, as well as behind the seats in the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, a 23-year-old man from Zwelihle, Hermanus, was arrested and is being detained at Goodwood Police Station.”
Police say the arrested suspect is to appear in the Goodwood magistrates court on charges under the Living Marine Resources Act.
#sapsWC Suspect (23) arrested on charges under the Living Marine Resources Act. #Abalone recovered during a stop & search in Goodwood. MEhttps://t.co/qviEhgmkGH pic.twitter.com/Ek2jCJE0HL— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) August 1, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
