Crusaders bring in Bedwell-Curtis in for injured Tafua

JOHANNESBURG - Flanker Heiden Bedwell-Curtis will replace Jordan Tafua who broke his arm for the Crusaders' Super Rugby title defense against the Lions in Christchurch on Saturday.

Tafua broke his arm in the semifinal match against the Hurricanes in Christchurch last weekend and will miss the final and the All Blacks’ Rugby Championship campaign.

The Crusaders are on a formidable 14-match winning streak and have won an incredible 20 playoff matches they have hosted at Christchurch. Under Scott Robertson, who only took over from Todd Blackadder at the beginning of last season, the Crusaders have not lost a home Super Rugby match in two seasons.

The odds will be heavily stacked against the Lions and Swys de Bruin’s men will have to overcome those odds if they are going to win a first ever Super Rugby title on their third consecutive attempt.