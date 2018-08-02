Convicted racist Vicki Momberg granted bail

She was granted leave to appeal her conviction and sentence in the Johannesburg High Court on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Convicted racist Vicki Momberg has been granted bail of R2,000 in the Randburg magistrates court.

Momberg was found guilty on four counts of crimen injuria for racially abusing a police officer in 2016 and had been serving a two-year jail sentence.

The incident was caught on camera and sparked outrage across the country.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Phindi Louw-Mjonondwane says the State did not oppose bail.

“The NPA did not oppose bail because the prosecutor considered that she has already served four months of her sentence and would be eligible for parole in a few months’ time.”

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)