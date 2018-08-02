Concerns over knock-on effect of CT train arson attacks

In July, three trains were torched in the city, two of them in the space of just a week at Cape Town Station.

CAPE TOWN - With Cape Town’s rail network under siege, there are concerns over the knock-on effect it is having on ordinary workers and local economy.

The Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry is among those who are worried.

Cape Chamber President Janine Myburgh says: “We need criminal intelligence so we can go after the organisers, and chop off the monsters’ head. There should be many people who are in a position to provide vital information. We appeal to them to come forward and provide this information.”

In July, three trains were torched in the city, two of them in the space of just a week at Cape Town station.

Security guards prevented a fourth arson attack in late July at the rail facility, when a man tried to set a carriage on fire. He has since been arrested.

Despite these setbacks, Metrorail has secured some victories, with more than 30 arrests in July in connection with various offences, including cable theft.

WATCH: inside one of Cape Town’s burnt out train carriages

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)