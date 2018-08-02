Charlie Sheen can't afford child support
The 52-year-old actor has claimed he has been blacklisted by Hollywood and has filed a request to modify the child support he currently pays his ex-wives because he can no longer afford the payments.
LONDON - Charlie Sheen wants his child support payments to his ex-wives reduced because he is in a dire financial crisis.
The 52-year-old actor has claimed he has been blacklisted by Hollywood and has filed a request to modify the child support he currently pays his ex-wives, Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller, because he can no longer afford the payments.
In court documents obtained by The Blast, Sheen said: "I have been unable to find steady work, and have been blacklisted from many aspects of the entertainment industry."
The Young Guns actor currently pays Denise $20,000 a month for their daughters Sam (14) and Lola (13) and Brooke receives $55,000 a month for their nine-year-old twins Bob and Max.
But Sheen - who also has a 33-year-old daughter, Cassandra, from a previous relationship has insisted he can't afford those anymore because he has less than $10 million left to his name.
As well as his child support bills, the actor - who in 2010 was the highest-paid star on TV, receiving $1.8 million per episode of Two and a Half Men - also owes millions to his lawyers, the IRS and in mortgage payments.
A hearing has been scheduled for September.
News of the Anger Management star's financial woes comes a few months after he put his Beverly Hills home up for sale for $10 million, 12 years after he splashed out $7.2 million on the seven-bedroom house.
The mansion has seven bathrooms and a number of special features, including two swimming pools.
Sheen’s house could be ideal for a celebrity chef because it boasts a modern kitchen with top-end appliances and a walk-in pantry. And those who prefer to do their cooking in the great outdoors will be pleased to note there is also a kitchen outside.
The pièce de résistance of the pad is arguably the master suite, which, as well as coming complete with a huge bedroom, has a separate sitting room, a second screening room, and even a wet bar.
Popular in Lifestyle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.