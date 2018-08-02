Charlie Sheen can't afford child support

The 52-year-old actor has claimed he has been blacklisted by Hollywood and has filed a request to modify the child support he currently pays his ex-wives because he can no longer afford the payments.

The 52-year-old actor has claimed he has been blacklisted by Hollywood and has filed a request to modify the child support he currently pays his ex-wives, Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller, because he can no longer afford the payments.

In court documents obtained by The Blast, Sheen said: "I have been unable to find steady work, and have been blacklisted from many aspects of the entertainment industry."

The Young Guns actor currently pays Denise $20,000 a month for their daughters Sam (14) and Lola (13) and Brooke receives $55,000 a month for their nine-year-old twins Bob and Max.

But Sheen - who also has a 33-year-old daughter, Cassandra, from a previous relationship has insisted he can't afford those anymore because he has less than $10 million left to his name.

As well as his child support bills, the actor - who in 2010 was the highest-paid star on TV, receiving $1.8 million per episode of Two and a Half Men - also owes millions to his lawyers, the IRS and in mortgage payments.

A hearing has been scheduled for September.

News of the Anger Management star's financial woes comes a few months after he put his Beverly Hills home up for sale for $10 million, 12 years after he splashed out $7.2 million on the seven-bedroom house.

The mansion has seven bathrooms and a number of special features, including two swimming pools.

Sheen’s house could be ideal for a celebrity chef because it boasts a modern kitchen with top-end appliances and a walk-in pantry. And those who prefer to do their cooking in the great outdoors will be pleased to note there is also a kitchen outside.

The pièce de résistance of the pad is arguably the master suite, which, as well as coming complete with a huge bedroom, has a separate sitting room, a second screening room, and even a wet bar.