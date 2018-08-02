Cele confident SAPS making progress on cash heists

The minister and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole announced the so-called stabilisation campaign to crack down on aggravated robberies two months ago.

PRETORIA - Police Minister Bheki Cele says the South African Police Service (SAPS) have made a major dent in cash-in-transit heist networks with the arrest of 42 suspects, including a man believed to be a kingpin.

Cele made the comments at a briefing in Tembisa on Thursday.

The minister and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole announced the so-called stabilisation campaign to crack down on aggravated robberies two months ago.

Cele says among the 42 suspects arrested since the start of June, is a cash heist kingpin and several of his lieutenants.

“His name is Wellington ‘Bibi’ Cenenda, his number one is wanted by ourselves. His number two, he’s in our hands. His number three, he’s in our hands. His number four, he’s in our hands.”

Cele says overall, the police have reduced cash heists by more than 60%, while in Gauteng the number of cash van attacks dropped from 20 to just seven.

He says a substantial amount of money and firearms have been recovered during the operations.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)