Cash-in-transit heists dropped 63% in June - Cele
Police Minister Bheki Cele says the number of cash-in-transit heists has dropped dramatically, but the most impact has been in Gauteng.
PRETORIA - Police Minister Bheki Cele has announced a 63% drop in cash-in-transit heists in the month of June since the launch of the aggravated robbery stabilisation campaign.
The minister made the announcement at a briefing in Tembisa on Thursday.
Cele and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole started the campaign two months ago after a spate of violent cash van attacks.
The police minister says that 43 suspects have been arrested since the start of June, including suspected cash-in-transit heist kingpin Wellington Cenenda, also known as Bibi.
He says the number of cash-in-transit heists has dropped dramatically, but the most impact has been in Gauteng, which is now at single digit figures.
“While we’re satisfied with the progress, our fight with these criminals is not yet over. Gauteng moved from 20% to 7%.”
Cele says Gauteng police were recently given an additional 50 high-performance vehicles in order to take the fight to the criminals.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
