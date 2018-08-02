Cape Metrorail to receive security boost

The City of Cape Town has recruited 100 members to its railway enforcement unit.

CAPE TOWN - Metrorail will be getting a much-needed boost in security.

The municipality, provincial government and Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) will jointly put up the almost R48 million to establish the unit.

Brett Herron‚ Cape Town's MEC for Transport, says: “We expect the railway enforcement unit to be fully operational by the end of September, once we finish the recruitment and training programme.”

Meanwhile, thirty-nine coaches have been laid to waste in fires in the city over the past four months, at a cost of over R50 million.

Prasa has vowed to hunt down those responsible for the attacks on Metrorail trains.

Prasa spokesperson Nana Zenani says that no arrests have yet been made for the latest train fire.

[LISTEN] Cape Town recruits 100 new railways cops

Additional reporting by Lauren Isaacs.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)