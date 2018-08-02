Body found near Chapman’s Peak Drive

Police say they are investigating and have been unable to confirm whether it is the body of a Plumstead woman who was last seen on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - A body has been found in the vicinity of Chapman’s Peak Drive on Thursday.

Police say they are investigating and have been unable to confirm whether it is the body of a Plumstead woman who was last seen on Sunday.

She had apparently told her daughter that she was going for a walk on Chapman’s Peak.

When she failed to return home, a search was launched.