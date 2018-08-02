Bishop Lavis man (23) missing after leaving for work

Mogammat Saabir Majiet was last seen last on Wednesday but never reported for work and has not been seen since.

CAPE TOWN - Bishop Lavis police are searching for a 23-year-old man who went missing after he left his home to go to work more than a week ago.

Majiet's family reported him missing that same day after he failed to return home.

#MissingMinorsPinkLadies Missing: Bishop Lavis WC Mogamat Saabir Majiet 23 yrs 25 July 2018. Circumstances: He was last... Posted by Missing Minors The Pink Ladies Organization - Ngo 2007 on Sunday, 29 July 2018

Dessie Rechner, from the pink ladies, which is an organisation assisting police to find missing people, has urged the community to come forward with information.

“The circumstances are that he was last seen in Bishop Lavis on the 25th [of July] at 05:30 in the morning when he left for work. He was driving a Ford Bantam bakkie but he never arrived at work at Tygerberg Hospital. He was last seen wearing his overalls and a black suit.”

