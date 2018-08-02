‘ANC govt’s track record on land reform has been dismal’
Professor Ruth Hall says land reform in the country has instead moved backwards with mostly big companies benefitting from land ownership.
CAPE TOWN – The African National Congress (ANC) government’s track record on land reform over the last two decades has been dismal.
This is according to Professor Ruth Hall of the University of the Western Cape’s Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies (Plaas).
Hall has made the remarks during a public lecture on the current land debate in South Africa.
The lecture comes soon after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement this week that the ANC will expropriate land without compensation.
Hall says the budget for land reform has never exceeded even 1% of the country’s budget.
She says land reform has instead moved backwards with mostly big companies benefitting from land ownership.
Hall says land reform has also been skewed against women.
“So even though in South Africa we tend to only look at race, I’m going to challenge you to think about these questions and ask questions about class and gender because remember that also only 23% of beneficiaries of land reform are women.”
Speakers have also questioned Ramaphosa’s announcement, saying it pre-empts Parliament’s joint constitutional review committee’s public hearings, which are still ongoing.
The institute's acting director Professor Moenieba Isaacs says: "Many have wondered since Tuesday if the ANC government knows what it’s doing because the Parliament constitutional review committee is currently in hearing into the land issue.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.