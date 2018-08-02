Human trafficking case against Omotoso ready to go to trial

CAPE TOWN - A human trafficking case against Durban-based pastor Timothy Omotoso is ready to go to trial.

The pastor, along with two others, briefly appeared in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday for a pre-trial hearing.

The two women who're out on bail are accused of having recruited girls and women for sexual exploitation by the evangelist.

He was apprehended at Port Elizabeth International Airport in April last year.

Omotoso along with his co-accused face numerous charges, including rape.

He's also accused of being in the country illegally.

Omotoso allegedly trafficked his victims who were his congregants.

Both the State and defence have on Thursday informed Judge Dayalin Chetty they are ready to go trial. The trio will stand trial from 8 October until December.

The controversial pastor has been in custody since his arrest after he failed to secure bail on two occasions.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)