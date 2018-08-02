Alleged gang boss Booysen survives another assassination attempt
On Wednesday, an assassin tried to kill Jerome Booysen at a Spur restaurant at Soneike Mall in Kuils River.
CAPE TOWN - Alleged gang boss Jerome Booysen has survived another attempt on his life.
On Wednesday, an assassin tried to kill him at a Spur restaurant at Soneike Mall in Kuils River.
Eyewitness News has learnt Booysen was shot in the arm, while a man, who may have been his attacker, was shot dead.
The Kuils River shooting is the third attempt, at least, on Booysen’s life in the past ten months.
Police spokesperson Frederick Van Wyk says: “Our prelim investigation is that one person has been shot and killed at a shopping mall in Kuils River, another man was wounded during this incident.”
In 2017, the alleged gang boss narrowly escaped after he was shot and wounded at the Cape Town International Airport.
Days later it was reported that an assassin managed to get into his hospital ward.
The attacker was dressed as a woman when he tried to kill Booysen at the Bellville Melomed Hospital.
There have been reports of at least four more hits on Booysen’s life.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
