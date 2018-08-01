Zimbabwean nationals in SA willing to protest election results

Supporters of Nelson Chamisa in Johannesburg say they are willing to go to Zimbabwe to join protests against the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

JOHANNESBURG - Supporters of Nelson Chamisa in Johannesburg say they are willing to go to Zimbabwe to join protests against the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

Many have shown great disappointment in the election results outcome so far.

Tino Mangena who’s been living in South Africa for the past 10 years and works as a cab driver, says slowly his hope of moving back home permanently is dying as Zanu-PF continues to win seats in Parliament.

He says their only hope is to protest.

“To demonstrate the Egyptian way, maybe for the next six months, to disturb the government from running the country.”

But this man who works as a hairdresser says the outcome of these elections was clear from the onset.

“What is MDC? For what? They were supposed to stand down, [it’s] a dual win.”

Many Zimbabweans living in the CBD had planned to celebrate Chamisa’s win at Joubert Park in Hillbrow, but whether this will still happen is unlikely.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)