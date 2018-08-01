Zimbabwean nationals in SA willing to protest election results
Supporters of Nelson Chamisa in Johannesburg say they are willing to go to Zimbabwe to join protests against the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.
JOHANNESBURG - Supporters of Nelson Chamisa in Johannesburg say they are willing to go to Zimbabwe to join protests against the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).
Many have shown great disappointment in the election results outcome so far.
Tino Mangena who’s been living in South Africa for the past 10 years and works as a cab driver, says slowly his hope of moving back home permanently is dying as Zanu-PF continues to win seats in Parliament.
He says their only hope is to protest.
“To demonstrate the Egyptian way, maybe for the next six months, to disturb the government from running the country.”
But this man who works as a hairdresser says the outcome of these elections was clear from the onset.
“What is MDC? For what? They were supposed to stand down, [it’s] a dual win.”
Many Zimbabweans living in the CBD had planned to celebrate Chamisa’s win at Joubert Park in Hillbrow, but whether this will still happen is unlikely.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.